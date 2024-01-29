Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

January 29, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has won the 17th season of Indian television reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

Munawar, 32, lifted the winning trophy during Sunday’s grand finale, along with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and a car. Actor Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of this season.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were the other finalists.

Sharing a picture with Salman on Instagram, Munawar wrote, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya (Thank you very much People For your love and support, finally the trophy Dongri has arrived Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Munawar had previously won the game show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.