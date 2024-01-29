GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Actor Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of this season, hosted as usual by Salman Khan

January 29, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Host Salman Khan bestowed the winning trophy upon Munawar

Host Salman Khan bestowed the winning trophy upon Munawar

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has won the 17th season of Indian television reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

ALSO READ
‘Self-censorship’ setting in, say comics

Munawar, 32, lifted the winning trophy during Sunday’s grand finale, along with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh and a car. Actor Abhishek Kumar is the runner-up of this season.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were the other finalists.

Sharing a picture with Salman on Instagram, Munawar wrote, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya (Thank you very much People For your love and support, finally the trophy Dongri has arrived Special thanks to Bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Munawar had previously won the game show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.