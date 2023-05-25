‘Mumbaikar’ teaser out; Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey’s hyperlink thriller to stream for free on Jio Cinema

May 25, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s much-anticipated thriller drama Mumbaikar, headlined by Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi, will stream for free on Jio Cinema from June 2. The makers announced the same through a short teaser from the movie.

Mumbaikar is the Hindi remake of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 Tamil hyperlink action thriller Maanagaram. The original film, starring Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, and Sri, followed the lives of a small-town boy who arrives in Chennai looking for a job (Sri), a HR officer (Regina), and a man in love with her (Sundeep).

The Hindi remake of this unconventional tale will spotlight the city of Mumbai and its many layers. “The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge across multiple events that take place during a 24-hour period and subsequently change the characters’ perspectives towards the city and life itself. With its compelling narrative, the movie promises to take audiences on an exciting journey and witness the lesser-known sides of India’s city of dreams,” reads a description provided by the streamer.

In a statement, Vikrant said that it was a pleasure sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. “ And I have grown up watching Santosh Sivan Sir’s films. I have always admired his work and now to be directed by him was an experience I will cherish forever,” he added.

Vijay, in a statement, said that it’s an exciting time for Indian actors as they get opportunities to work on films across languages. “After the love and appreciation, I have received for my web series ( Farzi), I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to this film. The film has a unique concept and is set in a single day and is full of twist and turns.”

Ace director Santosh, whose last Hindi directorial was the 2008 film Tahaan, said that he feels great to be back to direct a Hindi film. “ Mumbaikar is a film that gives a perspective of the city through the lives of interwoven characters. Mumbai has its own unique spirit and I have tried to encapsulate it through this film. It was amazing working with such talented actors in one film!”

Mumbaikar also stars Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, the film will also be dubbed in Tamil. Presented by Jio Studios, the thriller drama will be available to stream for free from June 2 on Jio Cinema.