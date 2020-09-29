‘Mulan’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India on December 4

The live-action adaptation will be available to all existing subscribers at no extra cost in English

The live-action adaptation of Mulan is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India on December 4.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life; in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Mulan will be available to all existing subscribers at no extra cost in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

However, in several other countries such as the US, the film which made its debut on September 4, was only available for subscribers of Disney Plus for a premium rental price of USD 29.99.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung); Tzi Ma (Zhou), Jason Scott Lee (Böri Khan), Yoson An (Honghui), Ron Yuan (Sergeant Qiang) with Gong Li (Xianniang) and Jet Li (Emperor).

Director Niki Caro said, “What drew me to this story was Mulan herself. Her journey from village girl to male soldier to warrior and hero is a story that’s as relevant and as resonant as it was when it was first written centuries ago.”

She further added, “I think Mulan as a character means so much to fans because of her essential nature. She’s a dutiful daughter and a loving and courageous human being—but she’s also vulnerable and fallible. And as a female character, she’s not a superhero. She’s human.”