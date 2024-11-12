ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’, shares teaser of beloved hero’s reprisal

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:20 am IST

The show originally aired on Doordarshan in 1997, became one of India’s most beloved superhero shows, running for over 450 episodes

ANI

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @IamMukeshKhanna

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India’s original superhero Shaktimaan, thrilled fans by announcing the return of this iconic character to Indian screens. Speaking to ANI on Monday, the actor opened up about his deep connection with the role and his excitement to reprise it.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shaktimaan’ reboot film in the works from Sony Pictures

“This is a costume within me,” Khanna shared. “Personally, I feel this costume has come from within... I performed well as Shaktimaan because the character comes from within me. Acting is all about confidence. When I’m shooting, I forget about the camera. I am even happier than others to become Shaktimaan again.”

Reflecting on bringing Shaktimaan back to a new generation, he added, “I am fulfilling a duty I began in 1997, which continued until 2005. My work should reach the public again by 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They need to be told to pause and catch their breath.”

On Sunday, Khanna took to Instagram to share a poster and announce the teaser video, which offers a glimpse of Shaktimaan’s comeback. In the video, Shaktimaan is seen flying and landing in a school, singing a song about freedom as he gazes at pictures of Indian freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shaktimaan, which originally aired on Doordarshan in 1997, became one of India’s most beloved superhero shows. Running for over 450 episodes, it has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers across the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US