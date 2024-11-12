Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’, shares teaser of beloved hero’s reprisal

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India’s original superhero Shaktimaan, thrilled fans by announcing the return of this iconic character to Indian screens. Speaking to ANI on Monday, the actor opened up about his deep connection with the role and his excitement to reprise it.

“This is a costume within me,” Khanna shared. “Personally, I feel this costume has come from within... I performed well as Shaktimaan because the character comes from within me. Acting is all about confidence. When I’m shooting, I forget about the camera. I am even happier than others to become Shaktimaan again.”

Reflecting on bringing Shaktimaan back to a new generation, he added, “I am fulfilling a duty I began in 1997, which continued until 2005. My work should reach the public again by 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They need to be told to pause and catch their breath.”

On Sunday, Khanna took to Instagram to share a poster and announce the teaser video, which offers a glimpse of Shaktimaan’s comeback. In the video, Shaktimaan is seen flying and landing in a school, singing a song about freedom as he gazes at pictures of Indian freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

Shaktimaan, which originally aired on Doordarshan in 1997, became one of India’s most beloved superhero shows. Running for over 450 episodes, it has remained a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers across the country.