Mukesh Khanna issues clarification: Don’t want to prove I am better than Ranveer Singh

A couple of days after hinting at returning as Shaktimaan, actor Mukesh Khanna has said that he isn’t starring in a film on the famous Indian superhero. “I have to clarify a misconception to people who thought that I came to declare to the world as the next Shaktimaan. Totally wrong,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Further, Khanna clarified that he doesn’t want to prove he is “better than Ranveer Singh.” Soon after Khanna shared a poster and teaser video on Instagram on November 12, 2024, people on social media called it a befitting reply to actor Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the Gully Boy star was set to play Shaktimaan but the project got shelved.

“Secondly, I have not come to prove or show that I am better than Ranveer Singh or anyone who will wear the mantle of Shaktimaan will become the next Shaktimaan,” he added. Khanna has often expressed his displeasure about Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, saying the actor is unsuitable for the role.

Khanna, who played the popular superhero in the TV series which was aired on Doordarshan in 1997, released a patriotic quiz aimed at children in Shaktimaan’s avatar. “I came with a patriotic quiz song as older Shaktimaan because I can and everyone should clearly see that Darkness and Evil is prevailing over children today,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Khanna took a dig at Tiger Shroff and said the actor isn’t fit to play Shaktimaan. In an interview with ABP Entertainment Live, Khanna said, “Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, ‘Tu baith jaa’ (Sit down). He is still a child among children. That’s his image and he doesn’t have the stature to play Shaktimaan.”

