 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mukesh Khanna issues clarification: Don’t want to prove I am better than Ranveer Singh

A couple of days after teasing a return as Shaktimaan, actor Mukesh Khanna has said that he will not play the popular superhero and took a dig at Tiger Shroff, saying the actor is unsuitable for the role

Updated - November 14, 2024 02:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranveer Singh and Mukesh Khanna.

Ranveer Singh and Mukesh Khanna.

A couple of days after hinting at returning as Shaktimaan, actor Mukesh Khanna has said that he isn’t starring in a film on the famous Indian superhero. “I have to clarify a misconception to people who thought that I came to declare to the world as the next Shaktimaan. Totally wrong,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’, shares teaser of beloved hero’s reprisal

Further, Khanna clarified that he doesn’t want to prove he is “better than Ranveer Singh.” Soon after Khanna shared a poster and teaser video on Instagram on November 12, 2024, people on social media called it a befitting reply to actor Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the Gully Boy star was set to play Shaktimaan but the project got shelved.

“Secondly, I have not come to prove or show that I am better than Ranveer Singh or anyone who will wear the mantle of Shaktimaan will become the next Shaktimaan,” he added. Khanna has often expressed his displeasure about Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, saying the actor is unsuitable for the role.

Khanna, who played the popular superhero in the TV series which was aired on Doordarshan in 1997, released a patriotic quiz aimed at children in Shaktimaan’s avatar. “I came with a patriotic quiz song as older Shaktimaan because I can and everyone should clearly see that Darkness and Evil is prevailing over children today,” he wrote.

ALSO READ:‘Shaktimaan’ reboot film in the works from Sony Pictures

Meanwhile, Khanna took a dig at Tiger Shroff and said the actor isn’t fit to play Shaktimaan. In an interview with ABP Entertainment Live, Khanna said, “Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, ‘Tu baith jaa’ (Sit down). He is still a child among children. That’s his image and he doesn’t have the stature to play Shaktimaan.”

Published - November 14, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.