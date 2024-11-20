ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ unveils Tamil dub cast, Arjun Das to voice Mufasa

Published - November 20, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Earlier announcements revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as the voices of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, while Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice Mufasa and Taka in the original English version

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ | Photo Credit: Disney

Disney Studios India has unveiled the Tamil trailer for the much-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, spotlighting an impressive voice cast for the dubbed version. The lineup includes Arjun Das as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Taka, Nasser as Kiros, VTV Ganesh as Rafiki, Robo Shankar as Pumbaa, and Singam Puli as Timon.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer highlights early bond between Mufasa and Scar

The trailer offers a glimpse into Mufasa’s early life, exploring his journey as an orphaned cub and his bond with Taka. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film traces Mufasa’s evolution into the legendary king of the Pride Lands and serves as a prequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King.

Arjun Das, voicing the titular character, shared his excitement: “It’s an honor to bring Mufasa to life in Tamil. Growing up, The Lion King was a treasured part of my childhood. This role has been a dream come true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Selvan, lending his voice to Taka, expressed, “This is a visual spectacle that generations have cherished. Bringing Taka to Tamil audiences was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cast also includes familiar voices from the 2019 adaptation. Singam Puli reprises his role as Timon, while Robo Shankar returns as Pumbaa.

Mahesh Babu to voice Mufasa in the Telugu version of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Mufasa: The Lion King will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 20, 2024. Earlier announcements revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as the voices of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, while Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice Mufasa and Taka in the original English version.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US