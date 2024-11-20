Disney Studios India has unveiled the Tamil trailer for the much-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, spotlighting an impressive voice cast for the dubbed version. The lineup includes Arjun Das as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Taka, Nasser as Kiros, VTV Ganesh as Rafiki, Robo Shankar as Pumbaa, and Singam Puli as Timon.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Mufasa’s early life, exploring his journey as an orphaned cub and his bond with Taka. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film traces Mufasa’s evolution into the legendary king of the Pride Lands and serves as a prequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King.

Arjun Das, voicing the titular character, shared his excitement: “It’s an honor to bring Mufasa to life in Tamil. Growing up, The Lion King was a treasured part of my childhood. This role has been a dream come true.”

Ashok Selvan, lending his voice to Taka, expressed, “This is a visual spectacle that generations have cherished. Bringing Taka to Tamil audiences was an experience I’ll never forget.”

The cast also includes familiar voices from the 2019 adaptation. Singam Puli reprises his role as Timon, while Robo Shankar returns as Pumbaa.

Mufasa: The Lion King will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 20, 2024. Earlier announcements revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu as the voices of Mufasa in Hindi and Telugu, respectively, while Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice Mufasa and Taka in the original English version.

