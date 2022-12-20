MUBI unveils new trailer of Léa Seydoux starrer ‘France’

December 20, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Directed by Bruno Dumont, the film is set to premiere exclusively on MUBI in India from 29 December 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Léa Seydoux in a still from ‘France’ | Photo Credit: MUBI

Film distributor and streaming service MUBI has unveiled a new trailer for filmmaker Bruno Dumont’s upcoming comedy-drama France. The film is headlined by Léa Seydoux.

Written and directed by Dumont, the film received its World Premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Apart from Seydoux, it also stars Benjamin Biolay, Blanche Gardin, and Juliane Köhler.

“France (Léa Seydoux) is a star journalist running between a television set, a distant war and her busy family life. But everything is turned upside down after she injures a delivery man in a car accident. As France attempts to slow down and retreat into an anonymous life, her fame continues to pursue her,” reads the logline of the film.

The trailer of the film promises a satirical drama fuelled by humourous takes on real social issues. France will stream on MUBI in India from 29 December 2022.

