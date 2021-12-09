MUBI to release 7 films from cinema legend Wong Kar Wai, including five restorations

A still from ‘Chungking Express’

Wong Kar Wai spent five years restoring the collection, which covers some of his most celebrated work across the past several decades

Indian fans of acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai are in for a treat with MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, releasing seven films from the master filmmaker, including five restorations of past classics like “In The Mood For Love” and “Chungking Express”.

The film collection will be exclusively available on the platform starting December 12, 2021.

Considered one of the greatest filmmakers of the present era, Wong Kar Wai spent five years restoring the collection, which covers some of his most celebrated work across the past several decades, including: “2046” (2004), “Chungking Express” (1994), “Fallen Angels” (1995), “Happy Together” (1997), and “In the Mood for Love” (2000).

The restoration was led by L’Immagine Ritrovata and completed in Bologna and Hong Kong under the supervision of the filmmaker, and in collaboration with Criterion. The collection also includes “Ashes of Time Redux” (2008) and “The Hand” (2004), according to a release from the streamer.

The release of the new collection of Wong Kar Wai’s films comes two decades after the premiere of multi award-winning “In the Mood for Love”, a film that received widespread acclaim worldwide following its debut at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival and saw Tony Leung Chiu-wai become the first Hong Kong actor to be awarded the Best Actor Prize.

Set during the 1960s in Hong Kong, the film stars Leung and Maggie Cheung in career-defining roles as new neighbors Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan. While at first their encounters are reserved and polite, they soon realise that their respective absent spouses are having an affair with one another.

The film releases on MUBI on December 12.

“Chungking Express” in 1994, which will be available on the platform on December 19, once again feature Wong Kar Wai’s favourite actor in Leung.

One of the definitive works of 1990s cinema, the film gives a glimpse into four interlocking lives briefly connecting under the artificial lights and maze-like passages of Chungking Mansions, a commercial complex in Hong Kong.

The film also featured Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Faye Wong. The film solidified Wong Kar Wai’s international auteur status.

“Fallen Angels”, arriving on Mubi on December 26, was originally conceived as part of Wong Kar Wai’s “Chungking Express”. The 1995 film is the nocturnal relative of “Chungking Express”, a dark romantic-thriller set against the nighttime cityscape of Hong Kong.

The 1997 film “Happy Together”, streaming on the platfom from Janary 2, first premiered at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival and won Wong Kar Wai the festival’s Best Director distinction, awarded for the first time in history to a Hong Kong recipient.

A queer love story set in Argentina, it stars Leung and Leslie Cheung as an on-and-off again couple whose volatile and passionate relationship begins to spiral out of control. This heartbreaking depiction of love, obsession and isolation is one of Wong Kar Wai’s most devastating works.

Released in 2004, “2046”, which premieres on MUBI on January 9, is the director’s enigmatic sequel to his 2000 masterpiece “In the Mood for Love”.

Starring Tony Leung as a writer caught between the past, present and future, as well as an all-star cast including Zhang Ziyi, Gong Li and Faye Wong, “2046” is a romantic and melancholy exploration of the relationship between love, time and memory shot with Wong Kar Wai’s characteristically lush visuals.

The 2004 release “The Hand”, releasing on MUBI on January 16, is an extended version of the director’s contribution to Eros, a three-part film anthology also including works by Michelangelo Antonioni and Steven Soderbergh.

Set during the 1960s in Hong Kong, the film stars Chang Chen (Happy Together) as a tailor’s assistant who is sent to take the measurements of a famous courtesan played by Gong Li. An intimate first encounter leads to him lovingly making her beautiful garments over many years as he grows in success and she increasingly falls on hard times.

“Ashes of Time Redux”, arriving on the platform on January 23, is Wong Kar Wai’s only wuxia, or martial arts film. The 2008 film is a revised version of his 1994 epic of the same name loosely based on Louis Cha’s novel ‘The Eagle-Shooting Heroes’. Told with the director’s characteristic preference for mood over classical narrative, it features numerous Hong Kong superstars including Leslie Cheung, Brigitte Lin and Tony Leung in a romantic story of heartbreak and revenge in the Jianghu desert.