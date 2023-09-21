ADVERTISEMENT

MUBI announces premiere date of ‘Passages’

September 21, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Directed by Ira Sachs, the film stars Ben Whishaw, Franz Rogowski and Adele Exarchopoulos in lead roles

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Passages’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MUBI has announced Ira Sachs’ critically acclaimed Passages’ streaming date. The film will be available to stream in India on MUBI from October 6.

Directed by Ira Sachs (Love is Strange, Little Men) and produced by Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle, Bacarau) and Michel Merkt (Toni Erdmann), Passages stars BAFTA-winner Ben Whishaw (SkyfallPaddington, Women Talking), Franz Rogowski (Great Freedom, Transit, Victoria), and Palme d’Or-winner Adèle Exarchopoulos (Blue is the Warmest Colour, The Five Devils).

Set in Paris, this seductive drama tells the story of Tomas (Rogowski) and Martin (Whishaw), a gay couple whose marriage is thrown into crisis when Tomas begins a passionate affair with Agathe (Exarchopoulos), a younger woman he meets after completing his latest film.

Touted to be perceptive, intimate and unashamedly sexy, Passages sees Sachs bridge his usually tender style with a uniquely European sensibility, providing an insightful and authentic take on the complexities, contradictions and cruelties of love and desire, reads the film’s official description.

