MS Dhoni appreciates the First Look of ‘LGM’; meets his first productional venture’s director

April 12, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

We had earlier reported that cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s film production banner Dhoni Entertainment is set to foray into the Tamil movie industry with a film titled Let’s Get Married (LGM) The family entertainer is conceptualised by Sakshi and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani (author of the new age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin).

It’s now known that Dhoni, ahead of his CSK match with RR, has caught up with Ramesh and has apparently appreciated the filmmaker for the film’s first look which was released a few days ago.

LGM stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadiya in the lead roles with the rest of the cast featuring Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay. With Sakshi presenting the film, Vikas Hasija and Priyanshu Chopra are the producer and creative producer of the film respectively.