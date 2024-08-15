Mrunal Thakur says she is not part of Prabhas’ next movie ‘Fauji’

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - August 15, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 02:40 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur poses for a photograph during an event for the promotion of her upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film ‘Aankh Micholi’ in Mumbai on October 6, 2023

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur poses for a photograph during an event for the promotion of her upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film ‘Aankh Micholi’ in Mumbai on October 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: AFP

Actor Mrunal Thakur has dismissed rumours that she will be sharing screen space with superstar Prabhas in an upcoming film.

A news outlet on Wednesday shared a report on Instagram, stating that Prabhas’ new film, titled Fauji, will feature Mrunal Thakur.

The actor, known for her performances in movies such as Love Sonia, Sita Ramam, Super 30, Jersey" and Hi Nanna, commented on the post, saying, "Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I'm not a part of this film." According to the report, Fauji will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and its first look will be unveiled by the makers on August 17.

Interestingly, Thakur recently made a cameo appearance in Prabhas' latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 27.

Thakur's upcoming films include Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi and Son of Sardar 2, in which she will feature opposite Ajay Devgn.

