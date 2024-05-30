GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mrs’, ‘Sumo Didi’ heading to New York Indian Film Festival

‘Mrs’ is the Hindi film of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, while ‘Sumo Didi’ is inspired by the story of India’s first woman sumo wrestler Hetal Dave

Published - May 30, 2024 04:43 pm IST

PTI
Posters for ‘Mrs’ and ‘Sumo Didi’

"Mrs" and "Sumo Didi", two films from Jio Studios, are set to be screened at the upcoming New York Indian Film Festival, the makers said on Thursday.

Both the movies will be showcased on the last day of the gala, where Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Mrs" will close NYIFF on June 2.

New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi's 50 years in cinema

Directed by Arati Kadav, "Mrs" is billed as a captivating account of a woman's strength and resilience. The Hindi film is a remake of acclaimed Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" by Jeo Baby.

Malhotra, also known for "Pagglait" and "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery", said it is a proud moment for her.

"Playing Richa, a character grappling with the delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honour and responsibility, given that it embodies the struggles of so many Indian women. Our endeavour to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world," the actor said in a statement.

"I feel truly privileged that we have been chosen as the closing film of such an esteemed film festival. Our aim with this film is to connect with Indian audiences living not just in India but abroad and this platform helps us reach the diaspora," added Kadav.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, "Mrs" also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja.

The team can't wait to share their labour of love with the audiences in New York, said Harman Baweja.

Film inspired by India's first female sumo wrestler, ‘Sumo Didi’, to premiere at Tokyo Film Fest

The film has also received two nominations at the gala: best actress for Malhotra and best director for Kadav.

Before NYIFF, "Mrs" has received appreciation at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival in California and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

"Sumo Didi", inspired by the story of India's first woman sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the title role. It is directed by debutant filmmaker Jayant Rohatgi and also features Chaitnya Sharma.

Jio Studios presents the film in association with Fresh Lime Films and MA + TH.

"After a heart-warming response at Tokyo and Palm Springs, I am excited to be a part of another prestigious film festival in NYIFF. It's a privilege to be amidst such powerful films and filmmakers celebrating the best of Indian cinema," said Rohatgi.

"Sumo Didi" has bagged nominations in the best debut film category for Rohtagi and best screenplay category for Nikhil Sachan.

It is produced by Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Amit Chandrra, and Arunava Sengupta.

The NYIFF opens on May 31.

