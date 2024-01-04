ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Studios films ‘Mrs’ and ‘Sumo Didi’ to premiere at 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival

January 04, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

‘Sumo Didi’ is inspired by the story of India’s first sumo wrestler Hetal Dave while ‘Mrs’, a remake of Malayalam’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, depicts the struggles of a housewife in a patriarchal family

PTI

Posters of ‘Mrs’ and ‘Sumo Didi’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mrs and Sumo Didi, two films from Jio Studios, are set to be screened at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival. The festival will begin in California, US, on January 4 and will conclude on January 15.

According to Jio Studios, the screening of Sumo Didi, inspired by the story of India's first sumo wrestler Hetal Dave with Shriyam Bhagnani in the title role, will take place on January 7. The film is directed by debutant Jayant Rohatgi and also features Chaitnya Sharma.

ALSO READ
Hindi films to watch out for in 2024: From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’

Rohatgi said he is happy to present this story of grit to North American audiences after its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October. "I hope the character's journey resonates with them and we are able to convey that every human being is unique and has unlimited potential waiting to explode.

"What drew me to Hetal's story was her tenacity in breaking through stereotypes, social prejudices, patriarchal mindsets, lack of opportunities, yet have that relentless focus and determination to make a seemingly impossible dream come true," the director said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Film inspired by India’s first female sumo wrestler, ‘Sumo Didi’, to premiere at Tokyo Film Fest

Jio Studios presents Sumo Didi in association with Fresh Lime Films and MA + TH. The Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs will have its screening at the festival on January 10. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film is billed as a captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience. Malhotra said she is thrilled that her film Mrs will have its premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024. The film is a remake of Jeo Baby’s Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

ALSO READ
Sanya Malhotra’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Hindi remake titled ‘Mrs’; to premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

"Through this festival, people from across the world will get to see a film which, in my opinion, has relatable, heartfelt content. Mrs is a film which is really close to my heart and I hope it moves the audience the same way it moved me," she said.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, Mrs also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. The film had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US