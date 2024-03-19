MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ reality show to offer record-breaking $5 million prize

March 19, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has secured a remarkable $5 million cash prize for the winner of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality series, marking a historic milestone in television payouts. The show will feature 1,000 contestants competing in undisclosed competitive challenges

MrBeast will take on the dual roles of host and executive producer, aiming to demonstrate the potential for creators to thrive on alternative platforms.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud”, MrBeast said in a statement to Variety.

At 25, he boasts the title of the most-followed YouTube creator with over 245 million subscribers. His viral content includes a 2021 reenactment of Squid Game, amassing 588 million views and awarding the winner $446,000.

Beyond his business endeavors, Donaldson is recognized for his philanthropic efforts. He co-founded #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas fundraisers, raising millions for tree planting initiatives and ocean cleanup projects. Additionally, through his Beast Philanthropy organization, he has provided over 15 million free meals and supported various global projects, including constructing freshwater wells in Cameroon and aiding disaster relief efforts in Costa Rica and Kentucky.

