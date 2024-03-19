GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MrBeast’s ‘Beast Games’ reality show to offer record-breaking $5 million prize

The renowned YouTuber known for his extravagant giveaways, is now venturing into reality TV with ‘Beast Games’, slated to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

March 19, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast | Photo Credit: Rich Storry

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has secured a remarkable $5 million cash prize for the winner of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality series, marking a historic milestone in television payouts. The show will feature 1,000 contestants competing in undisclosed competitive challenges

MrBeast will take on the dual roles of host and executive producer, aiming to demonstrate the potential for creators to thrive on alternative platforms.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud”, MrBeast said in a statement to Variety.

At 25, he boasts the title of the most-followed YouTube creator with over 245 million subscribers. His viral content includes a 2021 reenactment of Squid Game, amassing 588 million views and awarding the winner $446,000.

Beyond his business endeavors, Donaldson is recognized for his philanthropic efforts. He co-founded #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas fundraisers, raising millions for tree planting initiatives and ocean cleanup projects. Additionally, through his Beast Philanthropy organization, he has provided over 15 million free meals and supported various global projects, including constructing freshwater wells in Cameroon and aiding disaster relief efforts in Costa Rica and Kentucky.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.