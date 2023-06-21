HamberMenu
‘Mr. X’: Manju Warrier joins cast of Arya-Gautham Karthik’s film

Produced by Prince Pictures, the film is directed by Manu Anand

June 21, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster announcing the news of Manju Warrier’s casting in ‘Mr. X’

Poster announcing the news of Manju Warrier’s casting in ‘Mr. X’ | Photo Credit: @Prince_Pictures

Actor Manju Warrier has joined the cast of Mr. X, the upcoming Tamil action drama headlined by Arya and Gautham Karthik. The film, directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame, was announced in May with a motion poster that billed it as an action thriller cut from same cloth as FIR.

Information regarding the film’s plot and the role Manju plays in the film remains unknown. This is Manju’s third consecutive action film in Tamil after Asuranand Thunivu. She was last seen in Malayalam in Ayisha and Vellari Pattanam.

With music composed by Dhubi Ninan Thomas, Mr. X has cinematography by Tanveer Mir, editing by Prasanna GK, production design by Rajeevan and action choreography by Stunt Silva.

The Prince Pictures film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and co-produced by A Venkatesh

