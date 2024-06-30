ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mr X’: It’s a wrap for Manu Anand’s film starring Manju Warrier, Arya and Gautham Karthik

Published - June 30, 2024 12:53 pm IST

‘Mr X’, produced by Prince Pictures, also stars Sarath Kumar, Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson and Anagha

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of ‘Mr X’ | Photo Credit: @Prince_Pictures/X

We had previously reported that Arya, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier are teaming up for a film titled Mr X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers took to social media to share images from the last day at set.

Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s ‘Mr. X’
‘Mr. X’: Manju Warrier joins cast of Arya-Gautham Karthik’s film

Mr X, produced by Prince Pictures, also stars Sarath Kumar, Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson and Anagha.

Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Arul Vincent handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US