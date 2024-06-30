‘Mr X’: It’s a wrap for Manu Anand’s film starring Manju Warrier, Arya and Gautham Karthik

We had previously reported that Arya, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier are teaming up for a film titled Mr X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been completed.

The makers took to social media to share images from the last day at set.

Mr X, produced by Prince Pictures, also stars Sarath Kumar, Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson and Anagha.

Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Arul Vincent handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.