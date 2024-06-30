GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mr X’: It’s a wrap for Manu Anand’s film starring Manju Warrier, Arya and Gautham Karthik

‘Mr X’, produced by Prince Pictures, also stars Sarath Kumar, Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson and Anagha

Published - June 30, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of ‘Mr X’

A still from the sets of ‘Mr X’ | Photo Credit: @Prince_Pictures/X

We had previously reported that Arya, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier are teaming up for a film titled Mr X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been completed.

The makers took to social media to share images from the last day at set.

Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s ‘Mr. X’
‘Mr. X’: Manju Warrier joins cast of Arya-Gautham Karthik’s film

Mr X, produced by Prince Pictures, also stars Sarath Kumar, Athulyaa Ravi, Raiza Wilson and Anagha.

Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Arul Vincent handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

