‘Mr X’ goes on floors

August 22, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

We had previously reported that Arya and Gautham Karthik are teaming up for a film titled Mr. X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame and the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier and Anagha. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has commenced.

The Twitter handle of Prince Pictures, the banner that’s producing film, shared photos from the sets.

Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Tanveer Mir handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.