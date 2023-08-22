ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mr X’ goes on floors

August 22, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Directed by Manu Anand, the film stars Arya, Gautham Karthik, Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier and Anagha

The Hindu Bureau

Arya, Manju Warrier and Gautham Karthik from the sets of ‘Mr X’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Arya and Gautham Karthik are teaming up for a film titled Mr. X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame and the film features an ensemble cast that includes Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier and Anagha. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has commenced. 

The Twitter handle of Prince Pictures, the banner that’s producing film, shared photos from the sets. 

Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Tanveer Mir handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

