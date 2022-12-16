'Mr. Natural': Robert De Niro to star and produce crime drama series

December 16, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Legendary actor Robert De Niro is all in to produce and star in Mr. Natural, a crime drama series in the works at Entertainment One.

According to Variety, the story revolves around Louis 'Mr. Natural' Baron (De Niro), a man who, as per the proposed series' logline, is driven to Palm Springs by a desire to reunite with his kidnapped family and a risky plan to get a taste of the Salton Sea's lithium billions after serving 30 years in federal prison. There will be bones in the desert and blood on the sand. Never again will Palm Springs be the same.

The project, which was conceived as a multi-season series by Mitch Glazer, is executive produced by De Niro, Glazer, and Art and John Linson.

Mr. Natural marks De Niro's second TV series casting in as many months. He will play the lead in the Netflix limited series Zero Day. Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim are the creators of that project, which is also in the development stage.