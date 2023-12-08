ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 1 trailer: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine’s action-comedy puts new twist to the tale

December 08, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The eight-episode first season premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a still from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ | Photo Credit: David Lee

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Headlined by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the series is a small-screen revival of New Regency’s 2005 action-comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The trailer puts a new twist on the old story — while the 2005 movie was about a married couple discovering each other’s real identities as rival spies, the new series adaptation has Mr and Mrs Smith working for the same spy agency which asks them to pose as a married couple to execute a mission. Of course, there’s a lot of action and comedy.

“Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?” reads the plot description from Prime Video.

The show also features a host of guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura

The series is created by Francesca Sloane and Glover, with Sloane also serving as the showrunner. The eight-episode first season premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024.

Notably, Mr. and Mrs. Smithinitially had Phoebe Waller-Bridge paired opposite Glover in the role of Mrs. Smith. The Fleabag star, however, exited the project due to creative differences with Glover.

