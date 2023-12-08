HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 1 trailer: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine’s action-comedy puts new twist to the tale

The eight-episode first season premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024

December 08, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a still from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a still from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ | Photo Credit: David Lee

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Headlined by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the series is a small-screen revival of New Regency’s 2005 action-comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The trailer puts a new twist on the old story — while the 2005 movie was about a married couple discovering each other’s real identities as rival spies, the new series adaptation has Mr and Mrs Smith working for the same spy agency which asks them to pose as a married couple to execute a mission. Of course, there’s a lot of action and comedy.

ALSO READ
‘The Penguin’: Max’s 2024 trailer shows new footage from ‘The Batman’ spin-off series

“Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?” reads the plot description from Prime Video.

The show also features a host of guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura

ALSO READ
Trailer out for Dan Levy’s directorial debut ‘Good Grief’

The series is created by Francesca Sloane and Glover, with Sloane also serving as the showrunner. The eight-episode first season premieres on Prime Video on February 2, 2024.

Notably, Mr. and Mrs. Smithinitially had Phoebe Waller-Bridge paired opposite Glover in the role of Mrs. Smith. The Fleabag star, however, exited the project due to creative differences with Glover.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.