'Mr & Mrs Smith' reboot series adds Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro

PTI June 30, 2022 15:43 IST

Paul Dano | Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin

The small-screen revival of the 2005 action-comedy is headlined by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Mr & Mrs Smith series reboot has added Paul Dano ( The Batman), Michaela Coel (of I May Destroy You-fame), and John Turturro to its cast. The trio joins the previously announced Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who star in the title roles. Details of the roles played by the new additions are being kept under wraps. The project is a small-screen revival of the 2005 action-comedy film from New Regency that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The story follows an out-of-love married couple who discover they are both assassins, hired by competing agencies to kill each other. As part of his overall deal with Amazon Studios, Glover also serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series. Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Mr & Mrs Smith. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce the show.



