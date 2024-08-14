ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ teaser: Anaswara Rajan is a runaway bride with Indrajith Sukumaran 

Published - August 14, 2024 04:44 pm IST

‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ is directed by Deepu Karunakaran and is set to release on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ | Photo Credit: @Muzik247/YouTube

We had previously reported that Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan have teamed up for Mr & Mrs Bachelor. The makers of the Malayalam film, directed by Deepu Karunakaran and produced by Prakash Highline under the banner of Highline Pictures, have released the film’s teaser.

The teaser introduces us to Anaswara’s character who seems to be a runaway bride helped by Indrajith’s character.

Written by Arjun T Sathyan, Mr & Mrs Bachelor also stars director Deepu, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohari Joy, Jibin Gopinath and Laya Simpson.

The technical crew of Mr & Mrs Bachelor includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Sobin Soman and music director PS Jayahari. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 23.

Watch the teaser of Mr & Mrs Bachelor  here:

