‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’ teaser: Anaswara Rajan is a runaway bride with Indrajith Sukumaran 

We had previously reported that Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan have teamed up for Mr & Mrs Bachelor. The makers of the Malayalam film, directed by Deepu Karunakaran and produced by Prakash Highline under the banner of Highline Pictures, have released the film’s teaser.

The teaser introduces us to Anaswara’s character who seems to be a runaway bride helped by Indrajith’s character.

Catch a glimpse of the interesting journey of Mr. & Mrs. Bachelor! Teaser is Officially Out Now! Watch it now 🔛https://t.co/fNbQGOHRDy#MrandMrsBachelor in Theatres from Aug 23. pic.twitter.com/YlQytKo6TG — Muzik247 (@Muzik247in) August 13, 2024

Written by Arjun T Sathyan, Mr & Mrs Bachelor also stars director Deepu, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, Sohan Seenulal, Manohari Joy, Jibin Gopinath and Laya Simpson.

The technical crew of Mr & Mrs Bachelor includes cinematographer Pradeep Nair, editor Sobin Soman and music director PS Jayahari. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 23.

