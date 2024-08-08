‘Mr Bachchan’ trailer: Ravi Teja’s mass hero says Income Tax Department is as powerful as Indian Army

The trailer of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, Mr Bachchan, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). Written by Ramesh Reddy, Sathish Vegesna, Praveen Varma, Dattatreya, and Tanvi Kesari, the film is directed by Harish Shankar.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Ravi Teja’s titular character as a steadfast, stringent Income Tax officer who doesn’t bow down to corruption. If any obstacle hinders him from conducting his IT raids, Bachchan calmly removes it with his iron fists.

The conflict begins when Bachchan is assigned to perform an IT raid on the premises of a don named Mutyam Jaggu (Jagapathi Babu). “I will show the world that the Income Tax department is as powerful as the Indian Army,” says Bachchan towards the end of the trailer.

Like the previously released teaser, the trailer too shows Bachchan romancing his lady love (played by Bhagyashri Borse)

Mr Bachchan also stars Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, the film has cinematography by Ayanaka Bose and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

T G Vishwa Prasad produces the film under his People Media Factory banner. Panorama Studios and T-Series are also backing the film. Mr Bachchan is slated to release in theatres on August 15.