‘Mr Bachchan’ trailer: Ravi Teja’s mass hero says Income Tax Department is as powerful as Indian Army

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is set to release in theatres on August 15

Published - August 08, 2024 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Mr Bachchan’

Ravi Teja in a still from ‘Mr Bachchan’ | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The trailer of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, Mr Bachchan, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (August 7, 2024). Written by Ramesh Reddy, Sathish Vegesna, Praveen Varma, Dattatreya, and Tanvi Kesari, the film is directed by Harish Shankar.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Ravi Teja’s titular character as a steadfast, stringent Income Tax officer who doesn’t bow down to corruption. If any obstacle hinders him from conducting his IT raids, Bachchan calmly removes it with his iron fists.

The conflict begins when Bachchan is assigned to perform an IT raid on the premises of a don named Mutyam Jaggu (Jagapathi Babu). “I will show the world that the Income Tax department is as powerful as the Indian Army,” says Bachchan towards the end of the trailer.

‘Double iSmart’ trailer: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt fight it out in Puri Jagannadh’s actioner

Like the previously released teaser, the trailer too shows Bachchan romancing his lady love (played by Bhagyashri Borse)

Mr Bachchan also stars Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, the film has cinematography by Ayanaka Bose and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

T G Vishwa Prasad produces the film under his People Media Factory banner. Panorama Studios and T-Series are also backing the film. Mr Bachchan is slated to release in theatres on August 15.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

