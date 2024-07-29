‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser: Ravi Teja is an Income Tax officer with an attitude in this actioner

The teaser of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, Mr Bachchan, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Written by Ramesh Reddy, Sathish Vegesna, Praveen Varma, Dattatreya, and Tanvi Kesari, the film is directed by Harish Shankar.

The video begins on a nostalgic note, showing the classic TDK 120-minute cassettes playing the Telugu version of ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana,’ as we are introduced to Ravi Teja’s character as he attempts to woo female lead Bhagyashri Borse’s character. In a sudden tonal shift, the teaser then shows us glimpses of how the hero, an Income Tax officer, locks horns with some powerful people.

Mr Bachchan also stars Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. With music composed by Mickey J Meyer, the film has cinematography by Ayanaka Bose and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

T G Vishwa Prasad produces the film under his People Media Factory banner. Panorama Studios and T-Series are also backing the film. Mr Bachchan is slated to release in theatres on August 15.