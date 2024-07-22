‘Mr Bachchan’: Ravi Teja’s film with director Harish Shankar gets a release date

We had previously reported that Ravi Teja is teaming up with director Harish Shankar for a film titled Mr Bachchan. The makers of the film have now announced its release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravi Teja took to X to share a new film poster and confirmed that Mr Bachchan will hit theatres on August 15 on Independence Day.

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. Mr Bachchan was announced in December last year.

The makers recently released its first single, ‘Sitar’, composed by Mickey J Meyer. The technical crew of Mr Bachchan also includes Ayananka Bose as the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s next, tentatively titled RT 75, is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and also stars Sreeleela.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.