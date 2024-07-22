‘Mr Bachchan’: Ravi Teja’s film with director Harish Shankar gets a release date

We had previously reported that Ravi Teja is teaming up with director Harish Shankar for a film titled Mr Bachchan. The makers of the film have now announced its release date.

Ravi Teja took to X to share a new film poster and confirmed that Mr Bachchan will hit theatres on August 15 on Independence Day.

Get Ready!!#MrBachchan is Arriving..



MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th 🤙

Premieres on AUG 14th.. pic.twitter.com/xkSEy5EUkW — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 21, 2024

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. Mr Bachchan was announced in December last year.

The makers recently released its first single, ‘Sitar’, composed by Mickey J Meyer. The technical crew of Mr Bachchan also includes Ayananka Bose as the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s next, tentatively titled RT 75, is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and also stars Sreeleela.