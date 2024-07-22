GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mr Bachchan’: Ravi Teja’s film with director Harish Shankar gets a release date

‘Mr Bachchan’ stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar

Published - July 22, 2024 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ starring Ravi Teja

Poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ starring Ravi Teja

We had previously reported that Ravi Teja is teaming up with director Harish Shankar for a film titled Mr Bachchan. The makers of the film have now announced its release date.

Ravi Teja announces new film titled ‘Mr Bachchan’

Ravi Teja took to X to share a new film poster and confirmed that Mr Bachchan will hit theatres on August 15 on Independence Day.

Also starring Bhagyashri Borse, Mr Bachchan is backed by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. Mr Bachchan was announced in December last year.

Ravi Teja-SS Rajamouli hit film ‘Vikramarkudu’ set for re-release

The makers recently released its first single, ‘Sitar’, composed by Mickey J Meyer. The technical crew of Mr Bachchan also includes Ayananka Bose as the cinematographer and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s next, tentatively titled RT 75is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and also stars Sreeleela.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

