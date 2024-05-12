GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fulfil their cricketing dreams in new romance

The film follows Mahendra, a former cricketer turned enthusiast, encourages Mahima, a doctor with a passion for cricket, to pursue her dreams in the sport

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’

The trailer for Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, a film produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, has been released after an exclusive launch on Star Sports. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie offers a fresh dose of cricket and romance, directed by Sharan Sharma.

Win a stay at Sridevi’s beach house in Chennai, and get a private tour from Janhvi Kapoor

The trailer introduces the characters Mahendra (Mahi), played by Rajkummar Rao, and Mahima (also Mahi), portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Mahendra, a former cricketer turned enthusiast, encourages Mahima, a doctor with a passion for cricket, to pursue her dreams in the sport.

Bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar, the film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma, following Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The film adds to Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects including the political thriller Ulajh and the Pan India project Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

‘Ulajh’ teaser: Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer embroiled in a personal conspiracy

Mr. And Mrs. Mahi is currently slated for release on 31 May, 2024.

