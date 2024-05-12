‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fulfil their cricketing dreams in new romance

The trailer for Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, a film produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, has been released after an exclusive launch on Star Sports. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie offers a fresh dose of cricket and romance, directed by Sharan Sharma.

The trailer introduces the characters Mahendra (Mahi), played by Rajkummar Rao, and Mahima (also Mahi), portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Mahendra, a former cricketer turned enthusiast, encourages Mahima, a doctor with a passion for cricket, to pursue her dreams in the sport.

Bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar, the film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma, following Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The film adds to Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects including the political thriller Ulajh and the Pan India project Devara, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Mr. And Mrs. Mahi is currently slated for release on 31 May, 2024.