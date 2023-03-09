‘MPower’ to spotlight MCU’s most inspirational women heroes

March 09, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar has come up with a new series titled MPower. The four-episode series spotlight several of the MCU’s most inspirational women heroes.

“Every hero has an epic origin story and so does this series,” said Executive Producer Justin W. Hochberg. “When I conceived MPower, I did it out of love for my teen daughter so she would have more icons to look up to, voices to learn from and role models to help her impact the world. Today, that vision is now a reality thanks to Brie Larsen, Elizabeth Olsen, the women of Wakanda and Zoë Saldaña, whose leadership was ‘Mpowering’.”

Saldaña is featured in episode four and serves as an Executive Producer of the series alongside Cisely and Mariel Saldana for Cinestar Pictures. “ MPower is a tribute to women’s representation and empowerment,” she said. “We’re enthused to have the involvement of a diverse group of women whose voices and stories will serve as a source of inspiration. Our hope is that this series will ignite meaningful conversations and drive real change towards a more equal and inclusive world.”

MPower consists of four stand-alone episodes—all streaming now. From Carol Danvers and Wanda Maximoff to the women of Wakanda and The Guardians of the Galaxy, the series unpacks the journeys of these characters from their birth in Marvel Comics to the MCU and beyond. Archival footage, imaginative animation and candid interviews work in tandem to profile how these characters and the women behind their success have impacted fans around the world.

“We’re excited to help illuminate the myriad, powerful stories of women in the MCU,” said Executive Producer Mark Herzog. “We sincerely hope that the series will empower girls and women all over the world to be their authentic selves in their lives and in their careers.”