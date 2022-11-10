'Moving In With Malaika': Malaika Arora to make digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar show

Set to premiere on December 5, the series will give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations, and feature guest appearances from her friends and family

PTI
November 10, 2022 17:23 IST

Poster of ‘Moving In With Malaika’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Model-TV personality Malaika Arora will foray into the OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show Moving In With Malaika.

According to the streaming platform, the show is set to give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Set to premiere on December 5, the series will also see guest appearances from her friends and family.

Malaika said with the show she wants to break the barrier between her and her fans. "It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this," she said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, the team is thrilled to bring another interesting reality show after the seventh season of Koffee With Karan.

"We are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika. With this latest addition we expand our catalogue of non-fiction shows, giving audiences a sneak peek into the life of Malaika Arora," Banerjee said.

Moving In With Malaika is produced by Banijay Asia, known for shows Roar of the Lion and Hostages.

"It’s a special glimpse into Malaika’s life. We are excited to bring Malaika to the enchanting world of OTT," Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said.

