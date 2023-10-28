ADVERTISEMENT

Movie rivalry with Stallone got out of control, we tried to derail each other, says Schwarzenegger

October 28, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The two action stars have worked together in the first two ‘Expendables’ films and the 2013 action movie ‘Escape Plan’

PTI

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger | Photo Credit: Todd Williamson

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that his film rivalry with industry colleague Sylvester Stallone "got out of control" during the 1980s and 1990s. The two actors emerged as action movie stars around the same time when Schwarzenegger released The Terminator and Stallone featured in Rambo.

ALSO READ
Arnold is my best friend now, says Sylvester Stallone

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme – we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control and we tried to derail each other," Schwarzenegger said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“Then when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends. He is a great human being and we are now inseparable," he added.

The two action stars have worked together in the first two Expendables films and the 2013 action movie Escape Plan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Stallone said that the two actors "really disliked each other immensely" for over two decades as their action movies clashed at the box office. “So the competition, because it’s his nature, he is very competitive and so am I… and I just thought it actually helped, but off-screen we were still competitive and that was not a healthy thing at all, but we’ve become really good friends," Stallone told Forbes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US