‘Mothers’ Instinct’ trailer: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain delve into dark secrets

A remake of the 2018 Belgian film ‘Duelles,’ ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ is scheduled to premiere in select theatres on July 26, followed by a digital release on August 13

Updated - July 11, 2024 02:54 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 02:53 pm IST

ANI
Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain in a still from ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain in a still from ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ | Photo Credit: Studio Canal

Actors Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are set to mesmerize audiences in the upcoming psychological drama Mothers’ Instinct, as revealed in a gripping new trailer.

Directed by veteran cinematographer Benoit Delhomme in his directorial debut for Neon Production House, Mothers’ Instinct transports viewers to the 1960s, where Hathaway and Chastain portray Alice and Celine. The story revolves around their seemingly perfect lives as suburban wives and best friends, until a tragic accident involving one of their sons unravels their idyllic existence.

In the trailer, the haunting aftermath of the accident leaves Alice and Celine grappling with guilt, suspicion, and paranoia, fracturing their once unbreakable bond. Celine’s plea to Alice, “Something is broken inside of me, and I need you,” sets the tone for the escalating tension and psychological warfare that ensues. The film’s atmosphere intensifies as accusations fly between the two women. Hathaway’s character confronts Chastain with probing questions, leading to chilling exchanges that hint at deeper, darker motivations beneath their polished exteriors.

Mothers’ Instinct, financed by Anton and produced by Hathaway and Chastain alongside Kelly Carmichael under Chastain’s Freckle Films banner, is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film Duelles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It promises a stylish retro-thriller experience, juxtaposing the pristine setting of their homes and attire with the unraveling of their inner turmoil.

Mothers’ Instinct is scheduled to premiere in select theatres on July 26, followed by a digital release on August 13.

