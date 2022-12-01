‘Moshari’: Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to executive produce Bangladesh’s first Oscar-qualified film

December 01, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Filmmaker Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film Moshari created history this year by becoming the first Bangladeshi film to qualify for the Oscars. Now, the latest is that Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele and Emmy Award-winning actor Riz Ahmed have boarded the film as executive producers.

Moshari, written, directed, produced, and edited by Humayun, stars Sunerah Binte Kamal and Nairah Onora Saif in the lead roles. The film is an exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline

Peele and Ahmed will executive produce through his companies Monkeypaw Productions and Left Handed Films, respectively. Also joining them as executive producers are Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld, SVP of development and production Dana Gills, and Left Handed Films SVP and head of television Allie Moore

‘Moshari’ is available to watch on vimeo here