‘Mortal Kombat’ trailer: Exactly what the fans ordered

A still from ‘Mortal Kombat’  

The first trailer of the new Mortal Kombat reboot movie has been released, and it is as deliciously bloody and gory as fans could have wanted it to be.

The film is inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11.

Helmed by by Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid marking his feature directorial debut, Mortal Kombat is produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh.

Here is the official synopsis of the film: In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

 

The ensemble cast includes Lewis Tan (“Deadpool 2,” Netflix’s “Wu Assassins”) as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee (“The Meg”) as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson (“Bombshell”) as Kano; Tadanobu Asano (“Midway”) as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks (TV’s “Supergirl”) as Jackson “Jax” Bridges, and others.

The film will be released in cinemas in India beginning 16 April, and distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

