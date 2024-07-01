GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Morgan Freeman slams AI voice imitations of himself

Morgan Freeman thanked his fans who called out unauthorized AI imitations of the actor’s recognisable voice

Published - July 01, 2024 12:29 pm IST

ANI
Morgan Freeman.

Morgan Freeman. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seems like veteran actor Morgan Freeman is not impressed by the increased use of AI technology lately. He recently took to social media and thanked his fans who called out unauthorized AI imitations of the actor's recognisable voice, as per Variety.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me,” the actor wrote. “Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount.”

Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women

Morgan’s post comes at a time where AI imitations have faced scrutiny in the entertainment industry. According to Variety, Scarlett Johansson’s legal team recently called for OpenAI to disclose how it created its AI personal voice assistant, Sky, and to pull the chatbot down for sounding extremely similar to her own voice.

Johansson said she was approached by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last September with a request to use her voice for a conversational form of ChatGPT, but she declined for “personal reasons.” The actor said last month that she was “shocked, angered and in disbelief” that the AI company went ahead and used a voice extremely similar to hers after she refused to work with them.

ALSO READ:Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for unauthorised use of her image and voice

In April, Drake also came under fire from Tupac Shakur’s estate for using an AI imitation of the West Coast rapper on his song Taylor Made Freestyle dissing Kendrick Lamar. Howard King, who reps Shakur’s estate, sent a cease-and-desist to Drake, stating that the song was a “blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

