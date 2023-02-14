ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Freeman, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Mara join ‘The Little Bedroom’ English remake

February 14, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, the writer-filmmaker duo who helmed the original Swiss movie, are returning to make the remake

The Hindu Bureau

Morgan Freeman | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood actors Morgan Freeman, Laurence Fishburne, and Kate Mara have joined the English-language remake of the 2010 Swiss film La Petite Chambre (The Little Bedroom).

Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, the writer-filmmaker duo who helmed the original, are returning to make the remake.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film will be introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin by Sierra/Affinity.

The story of The Little Bedroom is described as one “of life and hope but mainly of the heart.” It follows an old, stubborn man named John who is unhappy with his son’s attempts to lodge him at a retirement home. He also has an issue accepting help from his new home nurse Rose. But when John realises that Rose’s heart is as broken as his, a sweet friendship blooms between the two.

Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff produce the remake through the Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment banner along with Vega Film

