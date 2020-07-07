Morena Baccarin: ‘The Twilight Zone’ feels oddly appropriate, given what is going on

07 July 2020 11:10 IST

The ‘Deadpool’ star talks about working in Jordan Peele’s reboot of Rod Serling’s show, and why it offers an escape from the collective trauma of the outside world

“I think fans will be pleased,” replies Morena Baccarin when asked why she decided to star in The Twilight Zone, a reboot of the iconic 1959 television series, brought to life again by Get Out director Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez.

The Deadpool star (she plays the famed antihero’s girlfriend Vanessa Carlysle) appears in the season 2 episode Downtime), in which she plays Michelle, a woman who is happy with her life after recently getting promoted to hotel manager. Suddenly one day, everybody around her mysteriously freezes — and that’s when she discovers the chilling truth about her existence.

“Downtime is mind bending and emotional and gut wrenching. I had a hard time watching it myself! It asks many questions, including the big ones, “Who are we?” and “Why are we?” It deals with escapism and the ability to choose our lives. It feels oddly appropriate given what is going on,” says the Brazilian-American actor, who admits she watched a lot of Rod Serling’s original series when she was a kid.

Morena adds, “I remember watching the original series, but not many specifics. Images that come to mind include, a bomb shelter, leaving the shelter and discovering no one else in the world survived, broken glass maybe? Alien abductions? I’m not sure… I was very young. But who can forget the feelings that raise the hairs on your skin?”

Jordan Peele is one of the most coveted filmmakers in world cinema today. What was the experience like working with him?

“I honestly did not have a chance to meet with him or work with him. He wrote the episode, but was not around. My biggest takeaway from the remake is that it will offer an escape, a chance to forget the outside world while at the same time aid in processing the collective trauma we are all going through right now. It really is only reminiscent of the feelings we are all dealing with right now,” says the 41-year-old, who is also known globally for her roles as Jessica Brody in Homeland and Leslie Thompkins in Gotham, that is associated with the Batman franchise.

Incidentally, Morena’s first claim to fame came from portraying Inara Serra in the sci-fi series Firefly and the follow-up film Serenity; a character she still enjoys cult following for, even in countries like India where the space Western drama has avid fans.

Among all her massive international hits — Deadpool, Homeland, Firefly, Gotham — which role does she owe her popularity the most to? “That’s a hard question for me to answer… I’m not sure how these things work. All of the shows were so much fun to be a part of and so different. I feel so lucky to have been a part of them. I love playing Vanessa and would love to resurrect her. I have no idea what the plans are for Deadpool 3 and/ or the X Force spin-off,” she answers, not willing to divulge any details.

Morena, who is married to her Gotham co-star Ben McKenzie (also known for playing Ryan Atwood in teen drama The O.C), has been spending time with her husband and children during the pandemic, and says that she’s been, “treasuring this unexpected time with my family and really trying to take advantage and enjoy it. It’s been both really nice and really scary. I am also really struggling with how to explain to my kids what is going on. They understand the general idea but as it goes on and they can’t go to school, or see any of their friends or extended family it becomes very hard. They have dealt surprisingly well, but it’s hard to suddenly be their entire universe. To be their friend, teacher, nurturer, mother, and stimulus.”

The actor also adds that she would love to visit India one day: “It is definitely in my top three list once this is all over! I really like Bollywood movies too; l I often would dine out in LA and watched many of them on screens at Indian restaurants and marveled at how beautiful the choreography and costumes were. A feast for the senses!”

Finally, how will she remember 2020? “It feels like three years have passed since January. Is it really still 2020?” Morena laughs and signs off.

Season 1 and Season 2 of The Twilight Zone are currently streaming on Voot Select in India