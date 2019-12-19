Moolah overtakes principle

The “much awaited” Kannada version of Dabangg-3 starring Salman Khan and Kannada star Sudeep will be hitting screens on Friday in over 100 screens across Karnataka. Audience can relish Kannada dialogues such as “Howdu Huliya” - the new political punch-line which got viral after a supporter of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, uttered it during the recent by-poll campaign. The phrase has been used in this film, according to Gurudutt Ganiga, who wrote Kannada dialogues for this dubbed Kannada movie. Kannada’s Govinde Gowda (of Comedy Kiladigalu fame) dubbed the Kannada version. The Kannada that’s spoken in North Karnataka, Mandya and Mysuru region are being extensively used in Dabangg-3. In fact, this will be the first dubbed Kannada film to be released in so many screens.

Audience expectations have risen, because Salman, who plays Chulbul Pandey in the film directed by Prabhudheva, will be delivering dialogues in Kannada. The film, made under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, will also have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Dabangg-3 features Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead, and the cast includes Mahie Gill, Tinu Anand, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Kannada dubbed version of Terminator: Dark Fate co-produced by its original creator, James Cameron, who has also co-written the story was released on November 1. To reach a larger audience for its web series offerings, Hotstar Specials such as Criminal Justice and City of Dreams can now be watched in six regional languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Malayalam and Marathi. Likewise dream of “Kannadigas” to watch the teleserial, Malgudi Days directed by the late actor-director Shankar Nag for Doordarshan in the late eighties has been realised through the streaming platform.

However, there is neither protest nor enthusiasm for the Kannada dubbed versions of other language films. Decades long fight against dubbing ended with commercial interest dominating over social and cultural concerns in a changed social order.

Last year Banavasi Balaga, a pro-Kannada platform, demanded this classic work dubbed in to Kannada. Again this Kannada organisation took to social media with the hashtag #MalgudiDaysInKannada. The organisation cited dubbing of Malgudi Days in Telugu, Marathi and Bengali, besides few other languages. The social media campaign got support from Shankar Nag’s Fans’ Association. In fact Harivu Creations got the dubbing work done for another Entertainment Company, which got the right of Malgudi Days.

Harivu Creations has the credit of dubbing other languages films into Kannada that have released so far including, Naanu Nanna Preethi, Beteya Bennu Hatti, (Vivegam), Satyadev IPS, Commando, Dheera, Rangasthala, and Kirik Love Story. However, it is the action packed films of Ajit that dominate the dubbing scene in Tamil. Jagamalla, which was released in March is his fourth in Kannada .

The five decade long fight of Kannada cinema against dubbing culture came to an end in January 2017 with the release of Naanu Nanna Preethi and Sandalwood broke a 50-year old taboo. It is a dubbed version of the Hindi film.

Interestingly, other languages films dubbed into Kannada did not get the expected response. “Now, there is neither opposition nor enthusiasm for the dubbed films, as audience are being considered as consumers and meeting their demand is the quintessential ethics of market forces, which bent upon turning all social and cultural things into commodity. Besides that, the dubbing got a kind of legal sanction by market forces,” says-an anti-dubbing activist.

Meanwhile, Kannada films are being dubbed into other languages, especially Hindi. Recent blockbusters such as Villain, KGF-1, Kurukshetra-2, Pailwan and upcoming films such as Srimannarayana aregoing to go multilingual.

Today, most of the Kannada film stars are busier than ever, shooting for commercial action entertainer. The reason for this is there are definitive dividends from the sale of the Hindi dubbing rights. The other reason for the Hindi world to look at procuring dubbing rights of Kannada films is thatdubbing rights for Telugu action dramas are being sold at a higher rate than before in the recent times. Thereby leading buyers are looking at Kannada cinema.

Even single screens are enthusiastically embracing the dubbed films, for, they are not getting films for screening in the absence of Kannada releases. Kannada audience are watching other language films which are being simultaneously released in Bengaluru.

Dubbing of other language films disappointed at least one section of film industry, which used to acquire remake rights of successful other Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. A leading Kannada hero, who has been a part of remakes says: “if big ticket Tamil and Telugu films release in Kannada as well, they will not be remade as has been the case so far”.

A look at the response testifies the fact that, the response for the dubbed films is not up to the expectation of pro-dubbing lobby. According to sources in Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), dubbed films released so far have not even recovered the cost of dubbing, despite being released in 80 to 100 screens across the state. “This is ‘mass hysteria’ generated by the pro-dubbing lobby,” says Nagendra Prasad, film maker and president of Karnataka Film Directors’ Association.

Pro-dubbing lobby dismisses this figure and argument. Dubbed films did not get the publicity original films did. As a result, people did not reach screens they argue. Defending the quality of Kannada in dubbed versions, Ratheesh Rathnakar says: “we took every care in maintaining the quality of Kannada and got them done by experts. The response is also enthusiastic. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy ran for 100 shows both in single screens and multiplexes. About 70 to 80 per cent occupancy is not an ordinary thing for other language films dubbed in Kannada”, he argues.