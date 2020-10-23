Disney+Hotstar to release ‘Mookuthi Amman’ on Deepavali, announces four series in Tamil

23 October 2020 17:19 IST

Personal screen has become the new ‘big’ viewing platform for film buffs, thanks to the pandemic. Over the last few months, there have been a slew of announcements by OTT giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on what is store for the future. The latest to join the bandwagon is Disney+Hotstar, which has rolled out its plans for the Tamil audience.

In a virtual press conference on Friday, Sunil Rayan, president of Disney+Hotstar, announced that the platform would be launching four exclusive shows and a movie — Mookuthi Amman — in the next couple of months. The announcement was made amidst the presence of filmmakers Venkat Prabhu, Karthik Subbaraj, RJ Balaji and actors Sathyaraj, Seetha, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jai and Vani Bhojan.

Game for experimentation

Venkat Prabhu has directed a seven-episode series called Live Telecast for the platform. Going by the teaser that was released during the interaction, the series looks like a horror, a genre Venkat said he wished to experiment. “I have come out of my comfort zone. I wanted to give a different dimension to Kajal, who plays a film director in the series. Usually, a web series is written mostly for the urban audience. But I wanted to capitalise on the B and C centres,” he said, adding, “The biggest challenge when you are writing for a show is that, each episode should have an internal block towards the end.”

The series has Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav and Kayal Anandhi in the lead.“One of the biggest advantages of OTT platforms is experimentation. I personally have not tried acted in this genre before...I’m excited that it is finally happening.”

Sathyaraj and Seetha, the senior most among the lot, are playing a couple in a series called My Perfect Husband, directed by Thamira. Sathyaraj said, “When Thamira narrated the story, he told me that it is going to be a series [for Hotstar]. OTT is the future and as actors, it is important to adapt to the times.”

Been there, done that

Karthik Subbaraj, who just had a release on a different platform, has collaborated with Jai, Vivek Prasanna, Rajkumar and Vani Bhojan for Triples, which revolves around three friends. The director said the series would be along the lines of a Crazy Mohan comedy. “I always wished to do an out-and-out comedy and this [series] fell in the right place,” he said, while Jai added, “It will give you the feel of a Michael Madhana Kama Rajan.”

RJ Balaji made a surprise announcement that his upcoming film Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara in the lead, would be the big Deepavali release on Disney+Hotstar. The film was planned for a theatrical release earlier this year but Balaji had to rethink his options, given the current circumstances. “We have seen actors such as Ramya Krishnan, Bhanupriya and Meena play the role of Amman. Now, we have the lady superstar [Nayanthara] in this role. Mookuthi Amman is a saamy film with a social message,” he said.

Balaji also added that the trailer for Mookuthi Amman would be released during the CSK vs RCB match on October 25.

Not just Kajal, but Tamannaah is also making her digital debut. Her series is called November Story, a crime thriller which explores the bond between a father and daughter. Directed by Indira Parthasarathy, the series also stars Pasupathy and GM Kumar. The actor said, “There is always a time limit when you working in films and you, as an actor, are constantly rushing. But that is not the case here. I really liked his [Parthasarathy] writing.”