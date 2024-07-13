ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mookuthi Amman’ gets a sequel; Nayanthara set to return as goddess

Published - July 13, 2024 02:39 pm IST

The film will reportedly not be helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan who directed the original

The Hindu Bureau

Nayanthara as Mookuthi Amman | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Looks like it’s sequels galore in Tamil cinema! 2020’s Mookuthi Amman is getting a sequel and Nayanthara is all set to return as the goddess. Vels Film International, the banner behind the original film, will be bankrolling Mookuthi Amman 2 as well.

The production house’s social media accounts shared an announcement video confirming the sequel. Mookuthi Amman 2 will reportedly not be helmed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan who directed the original and the film’s director is expected to be announced soon.

The 2020 film which marked the directorial debut of Balaji, starred him alongside Nayanthara and an ensemble cast that included Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Moulee and Ajay Ghosh. The film revolves around a news anchor who teams up with a goddess to expose a godman as fake.

Interestingly, Balaji is speculated to be helming another Amman film and it will reportedly star Trisha in the lead. An official confirmation on the project is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has films like Test, Mannangatti Since 1960and Thani Oruvan 2in different stages of development.

Watch the announcement video of Mookuthi Amman 2 here:

