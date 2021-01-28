Movies

‘Money Heist’ director to helm feature thriller ‘Sabine’

Jesus Colmenar on the sets of ‘Money Heist’  

Jesus Colmenar, director of Netflix’s breakout series “Money Heist”, will tackle “Sabine”, a thriller for producers Shawn Levy and Dan Levine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Levy and Levine’s shingle, 21 Laps.

“Sabine” follows a young female detective who learns that the serial killer she has been tracking may be someone she should be protecting.

Philip Eisner and Gregg Hurwitz penned the screenplay and will executive produce.

Emily Feher is supervising the project for 21 Laps.

“Sabine” is set up at Screen Gems with Steven Bersch, Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar overseeing for the studio.

Colmenar also served as an executive producer on “Money Heist” (”La casa de papel”). The hit Spanish crime drama series has been renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 12:12:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/money-heist-director-to-helm-feature-thriller-sabine/article33682764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY