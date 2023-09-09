'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' teaser: Monsterverse series set for November debut on Apple TV+

September 09, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Apple TV+ has announced that upcoming series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters", based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, will premiere on its platform on November 17.

The show's first two episodes will premiere on November 17, followed by a new episode every Friday through January 12, 2024, the streamer announced on Friday evening and also shared a teaser trailer of the series.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" continues the story of the Monsterverse, established in Legendary-backed movies "Godzilla", "Kong: Skull Island", "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong".

The 10-episode series features an ensemble cast of Kurt Russell and his actor-son Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is set after the events of 2014's "Godzilla", in which the battle between Godzilla and the Titans nearly destroyed San Francisco.

Spanning three generations, the show centres around two siblings who follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch, the kaiju-tracking group featured in Legendary’s Monsterverse films.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the official plotline read.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman of “WandaVision” has directed the first two episodes.

The show hails from Legendary Television. It is executive produced by Black, Fraction, Shakman alongside Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

