Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi-led crime series ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ goes on floors

October 03, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Helmed by the director of ‘Mirzapur’, the series is described as a gangster drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India

The Hindu Bureau

The creators behind ‘Paan Parda Zarda’

Paan Parda Zarda, an epic gangster series set against the world of illegal opium smuggling in central India, has commenced its shoot, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala and Priyanshu Painyuli are headlining this grand series that combines elements of crime, family drama and romance. Noted actors Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang and Manu Rishi are also featured in the cast.

The series is written by Suparn S Varma, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand and Vibha Singh.

Mirzapur’s Gurmmeet Singh is serving as showrunner and co-director with Shilpi Dasgupta. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba best known for the Fukrey franchise is also credited as showrunner.

“The series has a unique colour and texture, it is page turning entertainment with elements of love story, action, family drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India,” Gurmmeet said in a statement. “Developed from an original story created by showrunner and co-director Shilpi Dasgupta, the interwoven relationships are the key to this series, nuanced by a fantastic writing room.”

Paan Parda Zarda is co-produced by Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

