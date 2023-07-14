Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker to headline survival drama series ‘Kaala Paani’

July 14, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Netflix India on Friday announced its new survival drama series, Kaala Paani.

Fronted by Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel and others, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena (Jaadugar) and Amit Golani (Humorously Yours, Cubicles).

It is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Nimisha Misra, Sandeep Saket and Amit Golani.

Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kaala Paani is billed as “a grounded story about the fight for survival.” Gowariker, a noted filmmaker, is making his acting return with the series after 2016’s Ventilator.

Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra and Vikas Kumar are also featured in the cast of Kaala Paani.

“The series is a survival drama featuring an ensemble of characters who are all trying to escape the wrath of nature, as the vast sea confines them for thousands of kilometers,” Sameer Saxena said in a statement. “In this invisible battle between humans and nature, these individuals discover that their destinies are intertwined, not just with each other, but also with the environment.”

The series is backed by Posham Pa Pictures with Saxena doubling as showrunner.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said: “We are extremely excited to announce Kaala Paani, a first-of-its-kind survival drama, with compelling characters and deeply emotional storylines. This will be our second collaboration with Posham Pa Pictures (after 2022’s Jaadugar), bringing the signature style of its immensely talented creator Sameer Saxena to our members.”

