Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan’s movie recommendations for you

Rocky series
Featuring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous Rocky Balboa, it is the ultimate story of the underdog and his fight towards victory. What hooks me the most is the never-give-up attitude of the protagonist in the boxing drama series.
Nayakan
I get a high whenever I watch this Kamal Hassan classic. It is a thought-provoking exploration of the conflict between right and wrong.
Kireedam
Apart from Mohanlal’s great performance, it poignantly shows how the world around you shapes your destiny more than your own desires. It is a classic from the Sibi Malayil-Lothidas duo in Malayalam.
Agneepath
For me, Agneepath gives pure adrenaline rush. It is not a surprise that this Bollywood classic has a cult following even today. Amitabh Bachchan aced the angry young man role.
Scarface
This Hollywood blockbuster fires on all cylinders thanks to a hard-hitting script. Al Pacino as the anti-hero Tony Montana is dashing; his nuanced performance makes it feel so real.
