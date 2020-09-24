Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan’s movie recommendations for you

A Kamal Haasan classic to a Bollywood blockbuster, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan picks underdog tales that show the “fighting spirit” for this week’s Watchlist. He says he watched them all again during lockdown

Rocky series

Featuring Sylvester Stallone as the eponymous Rocky Balboa, it is the ultimate story of the underdog and his fight towards victory. What hooks me the most is the never-give-up attitude of the protagonist in the boxing drama series.

Nayakan

A still from the Kamal Hassan-starrer ‘Nayakan’

I get a high whenever I watch this Kamal Hassan classic. It is a thought-provoking exploration of the conflict between right and wrong.

Kireedam

A still from ‘Kireedam’

Apart from Mohanlal’s great performance, it poignantly shows how the world around you shapes your destiny more than your own desires. It is a classic from the Sibi Malayil-Lothidas duo in Malayalam.

Agneepath

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Agneepath’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For me, Agneepath gives pure adrenaline rush. It is not a surprise that this Bollywood classic has a cult following even today. Amitabh Bachchan aced the angry young man role.

Scarface

A still from ‘Scarface’

This Hollywood blockbuster fires on all cylinders thanks to a hard-hitting script. Al Pacino as the anti-hero Tony Montana is dashing; his nuanced performance makes it feel so real.

