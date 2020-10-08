Homing in Movies

Mollywood actor Anna Ben’s movie recommendations for you

Anna Ben   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jo Jo Rabbit

I loved this delightful comedy drama, which is a Nazi-era satire. I especially liked the tone of the movie and how it moves forwards through the perspective of a kid.

C U Soon

A hard-hitting experimental film and is a step up in Malayalam movie industry. Despite the lockdown-induced restrictions, it was shot so well. It is also India’s first screen-based film.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

David Attenborough in A Life on Our Planet

This Netflix documentary offers some valuable insights into climate change, nature and the Earth. Apart from the stunning visuals, it shows why we need to be conscious about what is happening around us. The documentary is quite relevant to the times we live in.

Kireedam

A still from Kireedam

It is a classic from Malayalam with great performances, especially from Mohanlal. Everything about it — be it the background score or the lead character’s arc — is so poignant.

OK Kanmani

A still from OK Kanmani

I am fan of Mani Ratnam films in general...this is a rom-com I revisit quite often. It is my go-to film when I am in the mood for something light and nice.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in

